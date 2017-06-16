Amazon is buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion

The deal is Amazon’s biggest deal ever, topping the $1.2 billion the company paid for online footwear retailer Zappos in 2009.

After the announcement, Whole Foods shares were up 27% to trade at $41.99 per share. Amazon shares were up 3.4% in early trade on Friday to trade at around $996 per share.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said, “Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy.