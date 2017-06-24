Maine's Collins unafraid to oppose Trump

Senator Susan Collins is the only GOP senator from New England. She has opposed some of the president’s nominees and actions.

Collins has made headlines quite frequently since Donald Trump took office, emerging as part of a small group of Republicans who have shown they are unafraid to speak out against their party’s standard-bearer.

“The Republican senators from New England really were a strong cohort of economic conservatism and social liberalism and kept the Republican Party from being wholly taken over from the Midwestern wing,” said Garrison Nelson, a political science professor at the University of Vermont. “Susan is the last of the breed.”

Historically, New England Republicans have been known as moderate lawmakers who are fiscally conservative and socially moderate.

Nelson said the new crop of Republican senators takes a much more confrontational approach to politics, which has resulted in more partisanship.

“It’s unfortunate the Republican Party yoked itself to the South and as a consequence imbuing itself with all the unfortunate characteristics of Southern politics, one of which happens to be racism,” he said.