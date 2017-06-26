Susan Boyle brutally attacked by a gang of teen thugs

Britain’s Got Talent star Susan Boyle was left “cowering in fear” after a gang of up to 15 teenagers attacked her near her home in Blackburn, West Lothian.

A spokesman has confirmed that Susan has been a regular victim of these attacks and that they plan to contact the police in a bid to ensure the 56-year-old singer’s safety.

Susan, who has Asperger syndrome, is being deliberately targeted by the thugs according to one source, with it being reported that the group have thrown stones at her car whilst shouting vile abuse at her.

Another incident saw the gang set light to a piece of paper and throw it at her as well as calling her an “old ugly b*tch” when they spotted her at a local shopping centre.

“Another time 10-15 of them were surrounding and throwing stuff. They lit a piece of paper and threw it at her face.