The New York Times used a full page to print all of Trump's lies since taking office

The New York Times used a full page in this week's paper to print out every lie President Donald Trump has publicly told since taking office just over five months ago.

The list contains Trump's contradictions on a slew of topics, like the Iraq War, NATO, the administration's controversial travel ban, the crowd size at Trump's inauguration, the ongoing controversy over Russia's interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign's possible role in it, and more. 

