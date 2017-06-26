Turkish police are using rubber bullets and dogs to disperse crowds of LGBT activists who are marching at Istanbul Pride despite authorities banning the event.
AFP reported that authorities were firing rubber bullets and ITV said that tear gas was also released on peaceful marchers.
t is believed that a number of lawyers working in conjunction with the organisers of the march were temporarily detained. On Facebook, they wrote that one of the lawyers had been “subjected to bad treatment” in a police vehicle.
Turkish police use rubber bullets and dogs to break up banned Istanbul Pride
