Teenager blows marijuana bong smoke into a stoned kitten's face in Snapchat video

Seeded on Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:09 PM
The RSPCA are investigating the Snapchat video.Animal rights investigators are probing a Snapchat video that appears to show a drug-addled teenager blowing marijuana into an already-stoned kitten's face.

The Australian RSPCA are concerned about the clip, which captures the youth inhaling large amounts of smoke from a bong device before gently exhaling the fumes inches from the young cat's nose and mouth.

