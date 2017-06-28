One million people turned out for Chicago's 48th annual Pride

Chicago's 48th annual Pride (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

An estimated one million people gathered in Chicago for the 48th annual Pride celebration.

City officials reportedly confirmed the huge outcome for the event which took place on June 25.

Lea DeLaria was the Grand Marshal for the parade which made its way through a number of neighbourhoods on the day.

Speaking at the event, the Orange is the New Black star said she was overjoyed that she could celebrate Pride in her home state.