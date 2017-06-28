Reporter unloads on deputy press secretary at White House briefing: 'What you just did is inflammatory!'

President Trump’s ongoing battle with the media boiled over during the White House press briefing on Tuesday when a reporter tore into Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the deputy press secretary, for complaining about the use of “unnamed sources” and “the constant barrage of fake news” aimed at the administration.

At the briefing — the first on camera in more than a week — Sanders was addressing a question about the president’s tweeted response to the resignations of three CNN journalists over a retracted report on Russia when she was interrupted by Brian Karem, a reporter from the Sentinel Newspapers.

“If any one of us doesn’t get it right, the audience has the opportunity to turn the channel or not read us,” Karem said, standing near the back of the briefing room. “You have been elected to serve four years at least — there’s no option other than that.”