Facebook Shuts Down AI Robots After They Invent Their Own Language

LOS ANGELES (CBS Local) — Facebook has shut down a pair of artificial intelligence robots after they invented their own language.

Earlier this year, the research team at Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research built a “chatbot” that was supposed to learn how to negotiate by observing and imitating human trading and bartering practices.

But when the researchers pitted two of the AI programs, nicknamed Alice and Bob, against each other to trade, the bots began to engage in their own form of communication.