Turkey jails more journalists than any other nation.

Those in detention are all terrorists, Erdogan says

Rights groups have urged Turkey to release all journalists to little avail. Erdogan and his ministers have repeatedly claimed that there are no journalists in prison — at least not for their reporting.

“Only two of the 177 people in prison who declared their profession to be journalism have yellow press cards,” Erdogan said earlier this month, referring to the government-issued press accreditation, which critical and Kurdish journalists are often denied.

“One of these 177 is in prison for murder, while the rest are there because of their ties to terrorist organizations,” he said.