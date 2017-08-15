Newsvine

The Onion - '9/11 Conspiracy Theories Ridiculous' : Al Qaeda

By krishna-167929
Tue Aug 15, 2017 3:47 PM
An "Oldie but Goodie" (Published on Apr 1, 2008)

An Al Qaeda representative says that claims the U.S. government was behind the attacks on Sept. 11th are demeaning to Al Qaeda.

