Even though J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon said he disagreed with President Donald Trump's decision to leave the Paris Agreement earlier this year, he maintained that he still had a responsibility "to engage our elected officials...and advocate for policies that improve people's lives."
Now, amid outrage over Trump's Charlottesville response, Dimon has condemned the president.
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Condemns Trump on Charlottesville
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Aug 16, 2017 3:33 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment