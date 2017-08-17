Newsvine

There Were American Nazi Summer Camps Across the US in the 1930s

Seeded by krishna-167929 View Original Article: Gizmodo
Seeded on Thu Aug 17, 2017 3:25 AM
During the latter half of the 1930s, a surprising number of Nazi-themed summer camps sprouted across the United States. Organized locally and without the support of Germany, these summer outings bore a startling resemblance to the Hitler Youth. Here’s what these camps were like—and how, for a short time, the Third Reich came to America.

