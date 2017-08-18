Monsters Are Real... ... By Bob Nelson

The only monsters we see are fictional, on TV.... When a genuine monster, like an ISIS murderer is about to behead a helpless captive... the TV blurs the image to spare our sensibilities.

We're insulated. We are encouraged to forget that there really are monsters in the world.

We know, intellectually, that serial killers exist, so we can can shudder with false excitation at the simulated murders that fill our television screens. But at the same time, we know, too, that the probability of actually encountering a Jeffrey Dahmer is infinitesimal. We never see violent death in the real world, other than automobile accidents.

Then again...