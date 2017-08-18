Monsters Are Real... ... By Bob Nelson

The only monsters we see are fictional, on TV.... When a genuine monster, like an ISIS murderer is about to behead a helpless captive... the TV blurs the image to spare our sensibilities.
We're insulated. We are encouraged to forget that there really are monsters in the world.
We know, intellectually, that serial killers exist, so we can can shudder with false excitation at the simulated murders that fill our television screens. But at the same time, we know, too, that the probability of actually encountering a Jeffrey Dahmer is infinitesimal. We never see violent death in the real world, other than automobile accidents.
Then again...
Important Related Video: Charlottesville - Race and Terror
On Saturday hundreds of white nationalists, alt-righters, and neo-Nazis traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia to participate in the “Unite the Right” rally. By Saturday evening three people were dead – one protester, and two police officers – and many more injured.
“VICE News Tonight” correspondent Elle Reeve went behind the scenes with white nationalist leaders, including Christopher Cantwell, Robert Ray, David Duke, and Matthew Heimbach — as well as counter-protesters. VICE News Tonight also spoke with residents of Charlottesville, members of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the Charlottesville Police.From the neo-Nazi protests at Emancipation Park to Cantwell’s hideaway outside of Virginia, “VICE News Tonight” provides viewers with exclusive, up close and personal access inside the unrest.