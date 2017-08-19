Finland killings: Knifeman 'targeted women in horrendous Turku terror attack

Police in Finland say a knifeman who killed two people in the south-western city of Turku on Friday appeared to choose women as targets.

The suspect, arrested after being shot by police, is an 18-year-old Moroccan. Four other Moroccans have been held.

The two women stabbed to death were both Finnish. Eight people were also injured, among them a Briton, a Swede and an Italian.

Crista Granroth, from the National Bureau of Investigation, said: "It seems that the suspect chose women as his targets, because the men who were wounded were injured when they tried to help, or prevent the attacks."

She said six of the eight wounded people were women.