Newsvine

krishna-167929

 

About Telling you something you don't already know . . . Articles: 358 Seeds: 8060 Comments: 93330 Since: Jul 2007

Finland killings: Knifeman 'targeted women in horrendous Turku terror attack

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by krishna-167929 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBBC - Homepage
Seeded on Sat Aug 19, 2017 2:28 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Police in Finland say a knifeman who killed two people in the south-western city of Turku on Friday appeared to choose women as targets.

The suspect, arrested after being shot by police, is an 18-year-old Moroccan. Four other Moroccans have been held.

The two women stabbed to death were both Finnish. Eight people were also injured, among them a Briton, a Swede and an Italian.

Crista Granroth, from the National Bureau of Investigation, said: "It seems that the suspect chose women as his targets, because the men who were wounded were injured when they tried to help, or prevent the attacks."

She said six of the eight wounded people were women.

(Hat tip: Eagle Averro)

__________________________________________________

Related: Finland killings - Briton who helped victims says he is 'not a hero'

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor