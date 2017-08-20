Polls: Majority in 3 key states 'embarrassed' by Trump

A suite of new NBC News/Marist polls has found that majorities in three key states that helped tip the election for President Donald Trump now say they feel "embarrassed" by his conduct in office.

The polls released Sunday show that nearly two-thirds of registered voters in Pennsylvania (63%), Wisconsin and Michigan (both 64%) said they are embarrassed by Trump's conduct as President, while only about a quarter of registered voters in those states said they are "proud" of it.