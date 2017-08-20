Newsvine

krishna-167929

 

About Telling you something you don't already know . . . Articles: 359 Seeds: 8058 Comments: 93659 Since: Jul 2007

Polls: Majority in 3 key states 'embarrassed' by Trump

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by krishna-167929 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Sun Aug 20, 2017 4:34 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A suite of new NBC News/Marist polls has found that majorities in three key states that helped tip the election for President Donald Trump now say they feel "embarrassed" by his conduct in office.

The polls released Sunday show that nearly two-thirds of registered voters in Pennsylvania (63%), Wisconsin and Michigan (both 64%) said they are embarrassed by Trump's conduct as President, while only about a quarter of registered voters in those states said they are "proud" of it.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor