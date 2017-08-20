Officials Warn Consumers Of Counterfeit Tickets Ahead Of Solar Eclipse

WASHINGTON—Saying the agency has already detected numerous instances of the fraudulent activity, the Federal Trade Commission warned consumers Friday to watch out for counterfeit tickets being sold to the upcoming solar eclipse.

“We advise people to be on the lookout for unauthorized agents selling fake paper and/or electronic tickets to the total solar eclipse on August 21,” said Thomas Pahl, acting director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, explaining that an estimated 5,000 phony tickets to the astronomical phenomenon have already been sold through outlets such as Craigslist and eBay, with prices ranging from $25 for general admission passes to thousands of dollars for bogus “all-access” VIP packages.