What Trump said about Afghanistan before he became president

On Twitter — the president's most frequent outlet for communication — he started calling for an end to the war in Afghanistan as early as 2011 and continued that push as a candidate. In at least a dozen tweets, Trump criticized the war, sometimes urging Obama to pull out American troops. In other instances, he called the effort a waste of money or of American lives.

Five years ago to the day Monday, Trump called Afghanistan "a complete waste." He added: "Time to come home!" ..."Why are we continuing to train these Afghanis who then shoot our soldiers in the back? Afghanistan is a complete waste. Time to come home! 10:05 AM - Aug 21, 2012

In a March 2013 tweet, he said the U.S. "should leave Afghanistan immediately."

"No more wasted lives," Trump tweeted. "If we have to go back in, we go in hard & quick. Rebuild the US first."

