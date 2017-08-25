The Suffering You Don't Think of in Syria

When you think of war, you might not think about what happens to children who go unvaccinated or patients struggling with diabetes. But while bombs and gunfire cause death and destruction across large parts of Syria, many more people are threatened by the collapsing medical system. The long-term consequences can be tragic. In northern Syria, Doctors Without Borders/MÃ©decins Sans FrontiÃ¨res (MSF) is trying to get people the medical attention they need â from preventive care to treatment for chronic diseases.

When you think of war, you might not think about what happens to children who go unvaccinated or patients struggling with diabetes. But while bombs and gunfire cause death and destruction across large parts of Syria, many more people are threatened by the collapsing medical system. The long-term consequences can be tragic. In northern Syria, Doctors Without Borders/M&amp;amp;eacute;decins Sans Fronti&amp;amp;egrave;res (MSF) is trying to get people the medical attention they need &amp;amp;ndash; from preventive care to treatment for chronic diseases.

Make sure you don&amp;amp;rsquo;t miss weekly video updates and ongoing series about our work in crisis zones across the world. Subscribe to our channel here: https://goo.gl/BtzdsR

Doctors Without Borders/M&amp;amp;eacute;decins Sans Fronti&amp;amp;egrave;res helps people worldwide where the need is greatest, delivering emergency medical aid to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters, or exclusion from health care. Learn more at http://www.doctorswithoutborders.org

SUBSCRIBE: https://goo.gl/BtzdsR

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/msf.english

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doctorswithoutborders

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MSF_USA

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/m-decins-sans-fronti-res-msf-

Sign up for our newsletter: http://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/sign-exclusive-emails-doctors-without-borders