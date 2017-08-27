Newsvine

krishna-167929

 

About Telling you something you don't already know . . . Articles: 359 Seeds: 8058 Comments: 93659 Since: Jul 2007

Amazon: We're lowering Whole Foods prices on Monday

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by krishna-167929 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Sun Aug 27, 2017 7:24 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Alexa, lower the prices.

Amazon said Thursday that its takeover of Whole Foods (WFM) will close on Monday, and its first order of business will be to make some items more affordable, according to a release.

"Whole Foods Market will offer lower prices starting Monday on a selection of best-selling grocery staples across its stores, with more to come," the company said in a statement.

Items that will be marked down on Monday include organic avocados, organic brown eggs, organic salmon, almond butter, organic apples and organic rotisserie chicken. Amazon said it'll keep the markdowns coming, and that Amazon Prime members will get additional discounts at Whole Foods.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor